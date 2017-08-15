Louisiana Council Considers Allowing Open Containers During Special Events

Committees of the Louisiana City Council met on Monday, Aug. 14.

It was suggested during the ordinance committee meeting that the city consider allowing alcohol to be served in open containers during events such as the annual Colorfest celebration. Currently the serving of alcohol is prohibited to a fenced area. The suggestion came from the Chamber of Commerce who are looking at ways to gain vendors and visitors during events.

Council member Marvin Brown noted that he could see a long-term benefit to changing the ordinance to allow open containers during special events.

It was pointed out by council member Lori Lewis that changing the policy could cut down on the number of people who already consume in areas outside of the beer garden by sneaking.

Council member Kathy Smith said she didn’t like the idea and noted that people over-indulge.

Brown said he would work on crafting new language for the ordinance to allow the city council to allow open containers in certain areas during certain events. Every instance would have to be approved by the city council.

Members will discuss the proposed ordinance changes at the regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 28.

Council members also discussed the long-debated changes needed to allow multiple recreational vehicles (travel trailers) to park in lots during construction of the new Champ Clark Bridge. Council member Tim Jackson reported the ordinance will be examined by the Planning and Zoning committee and then return to council for approval. He pointed out a special meeting will likely have to be scheduled since the contractor, Massman Construction, will be starting the project in September/October.

The council also looks to allow Massman to set up modular offices on the Smith lot for the duration of the project.

The regular council meeting on Aug. 28 will start at 7 p.m.