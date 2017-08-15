Public Invited To See Details Of New Champ Clark Bridge

Job Fair Will Also Be Held At YMCA Following Open House On Aug. 24

An open house public meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4-6 p.m., at the Twin Pike YMCA in Louisiana for those interested in learning more about the new Champ Clark Bridge and the rebuilding of the intersection for Highways 54 and 79.

A job fair for those interested in work on the new project will also be held at the YMCA from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (See details on page 11).

At the open house to kick things off, representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation and contractor staff from Massman Construction will be available to visit with attendees and answer questions one on one. In addition, attendees will be able to view a rendering of the new bridge, view the improvements to be made at the U.S. Route 54/Missouri Route 79 intersection, and learn about the work that is currently being done in preparation for construction.

“We highly recommend anyone interested in staying informed about progress on the project sign up to receive email updates, and they can do so at the meeting,” said Keith Killen, MoDOT engineer and project director of the Champ Clark Bridge.

Individuals can also sign up for e-updates at any time on the Champ Clark Bridge website at www.champclarkbridge.com.

A ground breaking ceremony is being planned for the region for next month. Details will be available at the public meeting.

All displays and information from the public meeting will be available on the Champ Clark Bridge web site the day after the public meeting.