Senior Housing Complex Is A Step Closer To Reality

$4 Million Project Includes 40 Senior Living Apartments

The Heritage Place senior living apartment complex took another step closer to becoming a reality as the building permit was issued on Monday, Aug. 15.

The complex will be constructed next to Orscheln’s, beside and behind the Dos Primos restaurant location. It will feature affordable housing for senior citizens who are 55 and older.

The project was proposed more than a year ago to the Board of Aldermen by Woodco, Inc., out of Billings, Mo. The company secured federal and state tax incentives to take on the project which has made the process take longer. The project will be developed by DowCon, LLC, out of Kansas City.

Doff Woodman, of Woodco, addressed the board about the development and noted it will be a top-notch facility. In addition to the apartment units there will also be a community building constructed with space for an exercise room, common areas, kitchen and porches for residents to gather.

Those interested in being placed on the list for a unit have been instructed to contact Gabe Woodman at 417-830-7488 or contact the office at 417-695-2100.

Mel Orf, the city’s building inspector, noted this looks to be a great addition to the city. He added there are many individuals looking to move back to the area and there are some locally who will be interested in locating to the new facility.

The apartments will be all electric for which tenants will be billed, though the property will pick up the tab on water, sewer and trash.

According to information that was provided to the city, there will be 28 income-restricted two bedroom units at $560 per month with a 60 percent average median income restriction ($26,680). There will also be four one-bedroom units at $460 per month with the same 60 percent restriction ($26,680).

There will also be units for those with special needs/handicap-accessibility including three one-bedroom units at $190 per month with a 30 percent average median income restriction ($12,840) and five one-bedroom units at $390 per month with a 50 percent average median income restriction ($21,400).

It was also noted that each of the units will come with washers and dryers installed.

The company has also promised to work with local entities for support services such as the Pike County Health Department and North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC).

More details about the project will be published as they become available.