Marion George Meier

Marion George Meier, 84, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, Aug.16, 2017 at his home.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Don Amelung officiating. Burial was in Wellsville City Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the Missouri Military Honor Guard, Bowling Green VFW Post #5553 and the Patriot Guard Riders.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Marion was born on a farm near Bellflower Aug. 18, 1932, the son of Martin and Venetta Ensley Meier. On June 18, 1960 he married Shirley Sabina Smith at the Second Baptist Church in Bowling Green. She survives.

Other survivors include children, Stephen Dale Meier and wife, Kristy of Fairfax Station, Va.,., and Candace Sabina Norton and husband, Phillip of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Madeline Sabina Norton, Molly Norton, Maddox Norton, Mallory Meier and Emily Meier; sisters, Gail Leonard and husband, Sonny of Bellflower, and Naomi Duvel of Olney; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Meier, Venetta Ensley Meier Stotler and husband, Joe; grandparents Henry and Theresia Meier, William Sherwood Ensley and Elvira Ellen Cobb Ensley; and a brother, Lowell Meier.

Marion graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1951. He served in the United States Army having served in Germany from 1954-56.

He was a lifetime member of the Bowling Green VFW Post #5553 and served as the Commander for several years.

Marion accepted Jesus as his Savior at the Wellsville Baptist Church and was baptized.

He did many jobs during his lifetime. He was a mechanic and was the head of the bus barn for the Bowling Green R-I School District for many years. He owned and operated a grave excavating business, worked for Kirks Funeral Chapel and served as pastor at the Frankford Baptist Church.

Marion enjoyed gardening, baking cookies, going to Branson with his wife and grandchildren, going to basketball games, visiting with family and friends and best of all serving as pastor at Frankford until his death.

Serving as pallbearers were Tim Leopold, Junior Riffle, Wayne Leonard, Kevin Leonard, Stephen Meier and Phillip Norton. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Maddox Norton, Emily Meier, Mallory Meier, Molly Norton and Madeline Sabina Norton.

Memorials may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice of Bowling Green or the Bowling Green Athletic Department of Bowling Green R-I Schools.