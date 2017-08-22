Bowling Green Man Opens Fire On Crop-Dusting Airplane

A man from Bowling Green has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon following an incident with a crop dusting airplane on Friday night, Aug. 18.

Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte reports that at approximately 9:30 p.m., it was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that someone may be possibly shooting at crop duster airplanes from a residence on the west edge of Bowling Green.

Deputies immediately began investigating the report. Don Weaver Jr., 27, of Business Highway 54 West in Bowling Green, was taken into custody. No injuries were sustained and no property damage was reported.

The charge is a class B felony and bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

Weaver remains in the custody at the Pike County Jail

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.