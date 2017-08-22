Car Crash Claims Life Of BGHS Senior Nicholas Spencer

A car crash claimed the life of a Bowling Green High School senior, 18-year-old Nicholas L. Spencer on Saturday night.

Spencer was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver, 32-year-old Jeffery W. Holden of Bowling Green, sustained serious injuries. He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles by Lincoln County ambulance.

Another passenger, 17-year-old James S. Ortega of Bowling Green, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital by Lincoln County EMS.

According to the report by the Missouri Highway Patrol, Holden was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu on Route V, east of Henry Harris Lane in Lincoln County. The report claims the vehicle was traveling too fast when the driver attempted to navigate a curve in the roadway. That is when it appears Holden lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail and went down an embankment.

Spencer had been taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Air Evac where he succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Spencer will be sorely missed by his family and the community.