IndianHawks Snag Win Over Bulldogs In Close Game

A second half comeback by Louisiana had Bulldogs fans thinking victory, but the Clopton-Elsberry IndianHawks had a final push for a 44-38 win in the first week of gridiron action.

Clopton-Elsberry scored on their first two possessions as junior back Eli Ankleman broke loose for a 43-yard score just over two minutes into play, then Shawn Yates connected with Maleek McPike for a 28-yard pass for a 14-0 lead just 8:15 into the first quarter.

Clopton-Elsberry was sent reeling in the second quarter when All-Conference lineman Jameson Wolanski was lost for the night with a knee injury.

The Bulldog defense put Louisiana on the board, catching Clopton-Elsberry in their own endzone for a safety.

After the free kick, the IndianHawks defense increased the lead when Trevor Anthony picked off a Dalton Oberhaus pass, returning the ball 28 yards for a touchdown.

The Louisiana offense found a spark late in the second quarter as Michael Francis hauled in a short pass from Oberhaus and scored from 40 yards out to make the score 20-10 after a two-point conversion.

The Bulldogs would get the ball again before the half and with just 28 seconds remaining before the break Oberhaus scored from seven yards out to cut the deficit to just four points.

Clopton-Elsberry grabbed another touchdown early in the third quarter when Yates broke free for 37 yards and a score.

With the score 26-16 the Bulldogs attack went to work.

Cody Love brought down a touchdown pass with 4:13 to go in the third to again cut the IndianHawks lead to just four.

On the ensuing kick-off, Clopton-Elsberry had a momentary lapse in judgement and let the kick go. The Bulldogs fell on the loose ball, gaining possesion inside the five yard line. Zac Harrison scored on the next play and the Bulldogs added the two point try for a 30-26 lead.

The IndianHawks battled back before the end of the third quarter, taking a 32-30 lead on a six yard sneak by Shawn Yates, his second rushing score of the game.

Oberhaus capped a fourth quarter opening drive with a one yard score for Louisiana. Again the Bulldogs converted the two point attempt for a six point lead.

The fourth quarter lead was the first for the rebuilding Bulldogs in the last three seasons.

The IndianHawks were able to answer again. They tied the game when Yates hooked up with top target Blake Kendall for a 76-yard touchdown.

Both teams had their chances as the fourth quarter wore on, but those in attendance and watching on TribCast knew this game would not reach overtime.

As the final minute ticked away, the IndianHawks moved to the red zone. In the final fifteen seconds Yates dropped back and found his target. The sophomore connected with senior Matt Klopcic for a 27-yard TD to put away the Bulldogs by six points.

IndianHawks Coach Mike Scheibel was quick to throw accolades toward the opposition following the game, “That (Louisiana) is a good team!’ He added, “They are going to beat somebody this season.”

Scheibel was relieved that somebody wasn’t his IndianHawks.

Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game Shawn Yates was happy with the win, but noted there is a lot of work still to come.

Yates finished week one with 208 passing yards on 9 of 18 completions, tossing three touchdowns against one interception. Yates collected another 169 rushing yards on 18 carries and two scores.

Eli Ankleman, Blake Kendall and Zack Eivins combined for another 108 rushing yards for the IndianHawks.

Trevor Anthony led the defense with twenty-one tackles (14 solo) and the pick-six score. Kyle Martin added another interception and Damien Walker had a dozen tackles in the game.

Louisiana’s stats were not available as of press time.

The Indianhawks (1-0) face Missouri Military Academy (0-1) this week at Clopton High School.

The Bulldogs (0-1) travel to South Shelby (1-0) for their week 2 match-up.

Scheibel pointed out they played great for being a young team.

“We had some adversity in the game, but our boys played through. Trevor Anthony stepped up big time along with Damian Walker and Blake Kendall to play dominating defense at times. Louisiana is a good team, I know people outside of the stadium think they are the same old same old, but I believe they will win more than one game this year if they continue to improve. They have a quality team, they just lack depth. Their kids played their hearts out, and I respect all of them for that. Shawn Yates did a great job on offense. I have to try and remember that he is only a sophomore. We had many sophomores and a couple of freshman step up Friday. We dealt with some injuries early and that caused our offense to stall in the second quarter. I am really proud of the way my teamed battled, regardless of the circumstances, and people may say what they want, but the IndianHawks are 1-0 with over half of the starters being underclassman.”