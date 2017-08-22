Michael Black Faces Murder Charge For Shooting Stepson Following Fight

Michael Allan Black, 60, has been charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action after allegedly shooting and killing his 31-year-old step-son on Saturday night.

Alexander Koch was shot once in the abdomen. He was taken to Pike County Memorial Hospital but died a short time later at 11:30 p.m.

According to the probable cause statement, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received a call from one of three juvenile children in the house to report that his parents were fighting and his “uncle” was laying on the floor. During the call Koch’s mother, Janet Black, took the phone and reported that her son had been shot in the stomach by her husband. Deputies responded to the residence just off of Highway Y at about 10:30 p.m.

Deputy William Harrison reported hearing one of the juvenile children yell, “Grandpa put the gun down the police are here.”

Harrison said Black was found standing on a patio table smoking a cigarette and the .357 Smith & Wesson revolver was placed in the back waistline of his pants.

Sheriff Stephen Korte said that Black and Koch had been in a physical altercation earlier in the night. Koch had left the residence but returned just 15 minutes later. Shortly after that is when Black is accused of shooting his stepson in the stomach. He reportedly told law enforcement that he was tired of being beaten up.

Korte said the department has responded to the home previously.

He added he wasn’t sure if they were for domestic disturbance.

Korte said Black had been drinking alcohol over the course of the evening. Black told deputies that Koch had hit him numerous times with a skateboard. Black had a head would that was bleeding when deputies arrived at the scene.

Deputies noted that Black retrieved the gun from a bedroom on the far northeast side of the residence during the time Koch had left the home.

Chief Deputy Josh Baker noted in the probable cause statement that Black passed by two phones from the garage to the bedroom that could have been used to call 911. Baker also noted that Black did not attempt to provide any kind of rescue efforts for Koch.

The murder charge is a Class A felony as well as the armed criminal action charge. Black has a felony DUI on his record from previous incident(s). Bond was set at $1 million, cash only. Black remains in custody at the Pike County Jail.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.