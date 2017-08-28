Bernard ‘Bernie’ Joseph Schlote

Bernard “Bernie” Joseph Schlote, 69, of Silex died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Friday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Millwood with Fr. John Keenoy and Fr. Frank D’Amico officiating. Burial was in St. Alphonsus Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation was from 3-8 p.m., Thursday at Millwood Knights of Columbus Hall in Millwood.

Bernie was born Feb. 22, 1948, the son of Orestes George Sr. and Catherine Bauer Schlote. He married Valerie Ann Wimmer Dec. 2, 1972 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Montgomery City. She survives.

Other survivors include sons, Frank Schlote and wife, Julie of Troy and Brad Schlote and wife, Melissa of Silex; four grandsons; brothers, Kenneth Ray Schlote and wife, Pat of Wright City, David Schlote and wife, Pam of Troy, William “Bill” Schlote and wife, Jodi of Silex; sisters, Martha Brown and husband, Terry of the state of Texas, Mary Orf and husband, Paul of Troy, Pat Pellikaan of St. Charles, Jean Hampel and husband, Phil of St. Charles, Carol Moore of Patterson, Theresa Leek and husband, Kevin of Hawk Point, Loretta Orf and husband, Kenny of Troy and Dorothy Henebry and husband, Chuck of Troy; a brother-in-law, Clayton Shaw of Windsor; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Schlote of Troy.

He was preceded in death by parents; brothers James Victor Schlote and Orestes George Schlote Jr.; sister Elizabeth Catherine “Betty” Shaw.

Bernie grew up and lived in Silex his entire life. He was drafted into the United States Army and served in Vietman from 1968 until 1970. He was a member of the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Bernie worked for Heritage Propane Company, Gerald Mehler Excavating and Mick Mehler Backhoe Service. Bernie was a member of the American Legion of Elsberry, Moose Lodge of Silex, VFW Post #7560 of Hawk Point and the Millwood Knight of Columbus Council #2009. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, watching and listening to the St. Louis Cardinals and taking care of his cows. Most of all, Bernie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers were Paul Brown, Don Mudd, Gabe Twellman, Jr Roesner, Gerald Mehler and John Northcutt. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Michael Mehler, George Twellman and Mark Huber.

Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight Program or the St. Alphonsus Cemetery Association.

