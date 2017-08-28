Charles Raymond Frances

Charles Raymond Francis, 64, of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Charles was born April 27, 1953 in Louisiana the son of Charles and Gladys Seyl Francis. On May 20, 1972 in Vandalia he married Janet Lee Vaughn. She survives.

Other survivors include parents Gladys Charlton and husband, Dwayne of Louisiana; son Dewayne Francis and wife, Heather of Bowling Green; daughters Cindy Orf and husband, Jason, Tina Lamasney and husband, Steve of Bowling Green; step-daughter Michelle Maddox of Frankford; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael Francis and wife, Theresa of Quincy, Ill.; sisters Mary Ann Burton of Quincy, Ill., Kay Bradley of Quincy, Ill., Joyce Emerick and husband, Guy of Golden, Ill., Lori Weggs and husband, Steve of Quincy, Ill.; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, stepmother, and two brothers, Kenny and Leon Francis.

Charles lived in Pike County most of his life. He worked in law enforcement all around Pike County, Vandalia and was chief of police in Sturgeon.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Memorials may be made to Pike County Senate Bill 40 or Pike County Special Olympics.