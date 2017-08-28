Dennis Grote

Dennis Grote, 68, of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Clement Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason T. Doke, officiating.

Burial was in St. Clement Cemetery.

Visitation was from 9-11 a.m., Saturday at the church.

Dennis was born Sept. 14, 1948 in Louisiana, the son of Edward George and Louise Luebrecht Grote.

Survivors include sisters, Millie Millinder and husband, Harry of Bowling Green, Ruthie Murray and husband, Ed of Bowling Green; sisters-in-law, Vicki Grote of Bowling Green and Linda “Fern” Grote of Bowling Green; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Phillip and Vincent Grote.

Dennis lived in Bowling Green his entire life. He lived at Ruth Jensen Village since 1984 and would stay the weekends with his sister Millie.

He was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church. He worked at the Pike Work Shop. Dennis loved to color with yellow crayons, drink orange soda and watch Channel 4. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dennis was a people person and loved his family and friends as well as his staff at Ruth Jensen Village.

Serving as pallbearers were Robert Millinder, David Millinder, Paul Grote, Bill Grote, Justin Grote and Chad Murray. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Beth Grote, Christine Meyer, Elaine McDannold, Robyn Burleson, Janet Akers and Courtney Niemeyer.

Memorials may be made to the Pike County Hospice, Ruth Jensen Village or St. Clement Cemetery Association.

