Edward Hall Bryant Jr.

Edward Hall Bryant, Jr. (Lt Col, retired USAF), died July 21, 2017, at his home in Colorado Springs, Colo. He was a 50-year resident of San Antonio, Texas and spent the last four years in Colorado Springs with family.

Funeral services will be held at the Air Force Academy cemetery on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

Edward was born in Clarksville, Oct. 21, 1922. He was the son of Edward Hall Bryant and Genia Bryant. He was one of 12 children and grew up on a farm.

He entered military service on Oct. 20, 1942. Over the next 29 years he served his country as an Air Force pilot. He flew B-17 combat missions over Germany in WWII, served in the occupation of Germany, flew support missions in the Far East, supported cadet training at the Air Force Academy in it’s early years and flew the AC-47 in combat during the war in Vietnam.

At his retirement in 1971, he had over 8,500 hours of military flying. His decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star and 10 air medals. Following his Air Force career he sold real estate for 12 years in San Antonio.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Gertrude; a brother, Joe of Florida; one son, Charles and wife, Barbara of Colorado Springs; a daughter, Cathleen Bryant of Garden Grove, Calif.; grandson, Andrew Bryant and wife, Emily and great-grandchildren, Connor and Ellie of Colorado Springs; grandson, Michael Bryant and wife, Olivia; and great-grandchildren, Edward and Vienna of Nashville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Chrystal Haith of Garden Grove, Calif.; and 46 nieces and nephews.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents and 10 brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the USO or the Gary Sinise Foundation.