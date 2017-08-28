Gertrude Isabel Stone

Services for Gertrude Isabel (Isabel S.) Stone, 96, of Bowling Green, formerly of Laddonia, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Laddonia with the Rev. Joe Jones and the Rev. Jerry Gamm officiating. Burial will be in Laddonia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Stonedied Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 at Country View Nursing Facility in Bowling Green, surrounded by her family and caregivers.

She was born Sept. 27, 1920 in Curryville, the daughter of James Beamon and Pearl Gertrude Lamme Sutton. She was married to Harry Eugene Stone on Jan. 11, 1948 at Curryville Baptist Chuch and he preceded her in death July 13, 2001.

Survivors include one son, Eddie Stone and wife, Susan of Laddonia; one daughter, Elaine Dameron and husband, Floyd of Curryville; three sisters-in-law, Jane Stone of Houston, Texas, Eunice Stone of Sperry, Iowa, and Virginia Stone of Bluegrass, Iowa; four grandchildren, Tony Dameron and wife, Shera of Vandalia, Bobby Stone and wife, Nicole of Laddonia, Angela Maier and husband, Paul of Bowling Green, and Stephanie Donaldson of Laddonia; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: two sisters, Jane Bontz and Betty Becker; and one infant great granddaughter, Samantha.

Mrs. Stone was a lifetime area resident and member of West Cuivre Baptist Church. She was a 1938 graduate of Curryville High School and attended Sanford Brown Business College. She worked at Vandalia State Bank prior to her marriage and was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, her white cats and was an avid pitch player.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Stone, Tony Dameron, Paul Maier, Curtis Mohr, Gary Robinson, Mike Dixon, and Wayne McCluggage, .

Memorial contributions may be made to A Special Friend (Fire Victim), c/o Elaine Dameron, 5479 Pike 454, Curryville, MO 63339 or Laddonia Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com