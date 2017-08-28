Jimmie Lee Stanford

Memorial services for Jimmie Lee Stanford, 78, of Laddonia, will be hat 6 p.m., Thursday at Bienhoff Funeral Home, Laddonia. Burial will be in Laddonia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4 p.m., until the time of service at the funeral home.

Mr. Stanford died Friday, Aug.11, 2017 at his home.

He was born March 18, 1939 in Nettleton, Miss., the son of King Soloman and Hazel Earline Camp Stanford. He was married to Patricia Borgmeyer on June 29, 1960 in Algona, Iowa.

Survivors include two sons, Kelly Stanford and Jimmy Stanford, both of Laddonia; one daughter, Sherrie Fields of Laddonia; four sisters, Joan Schoneboom of Rush Hill, Wynell Haynes of Fulton, Barb King of Laddonia, and Linda Edwards of Vandalia; four granchildren, Jamie (Cory) Smith and Dillon Dodd, both of Mexico, Nicholas Fields of Bowling Green, and Katie Case of Vandalia; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Vernon Stanford and two infant brothers, Hubert and Randall.

Mr. Stanford moved to this area in 1953. He worked at Narco Refractories and then for the Audrain County Road District. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg. He loved to hunt and fish and was a member of the NRA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Laddonia Cemetery Association, c/o Patty Meyers, Audrain County Treasurer, 101 N. Jefferson, Room 104, Mexico, MO 65265.

