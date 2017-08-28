Oleta F. Brooks

Oleta F. Brooks, 93, of Mexico, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 at Pin Oaks Living Center in Mexico.

Graveside services were held Sunday at 2 p.m., at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation was Sunday from 1-2 p.m., at Arnold Funeral Home.

Oleta was born on March 16, 1924 in Perry, the daughter of Henry and Rosa Oleta Isman Heckart. She was first married to Norman Bailey Dunlap on Aug. 7, 1941. He preceded her in death. on May 19,1951. She then married Lloyd V. Brooks who preceded her in death on May 15, 2002.

She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Pat Dunlap of Perry; two grandchildren, Dale Dunlap of Perry and Shelley Wiler and husband, Steve of Bowling Green; eight great-grandchildren, Brian Wasson, Austin Wasson, Bailey Wasson, Will Wiler and wife, Maekayla, Tasha Wiler, Bryce Dunlap, Molly Dunlap, and Tristan Dunlap; four great-great-grandchildren, Bentley, Mathew, James and Jett. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Allen Heckart and wife, Mary Jo of Idaho, Ann Heckart of Mexico, Kay Thurston and husband, Ron of Centralia and Ray Heckart of St. Louis.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her son Norman “Denny” Dunlap and two brothers, Marvin Heckart and LaVerne Heckart.

Memorials may be made to Preferred Hospice or Pike County Hospice, c/o Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265

Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com