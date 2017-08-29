Arraignment Set In Pike County For Murder Suspect

An arraignment is at 9 a.m. Sept. 6 for a man accused of killing his stepson in Pike County Missouri.

Sixty-year-old Michael Allan Black is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 31-year-old Alexander Koch.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was called to a report of a domestic disturbance at 10:13 p.m. August 18th at a home on Route Y southwest of Bowling Green.

According to a probable cause statement, the suspect allegedly told authorities he shot Koch because he was tired of getting hit by the victim. Witnesses told the sheriff’s department that the two men had gotten into a physical altercation.

Black is being held in the Pike County Jail on $1 million cash-only bond. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.