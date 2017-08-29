NECAC, US Bank Award Check

The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) and US Bank of Bowling Green presented a $500 check to Ashley Ray of Clarksville as part of the Missouri Asset Development Project.

Pictured, from left, are NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Dana Gordy, Ray, US Bank Branch Manager Laura Ince and US Bank Assistant Branch Manager Staci Bryant.

A grant from AmerenUE through the Missouri Association for Community Action provided Ray with an additional $2,354 for her education.

As part of the program, Ray had to meet income guidelines, be employed, enroll in an educational institution, complete economic training and save at a minimum amount each month.

US Bank provided a no-fee individual development account with no balance requirement.

Ray, 20, is a sophomore at Missouri State University in Springfield and is studying accounting.

NECAC Is Awarded Grant To Upgrade Veterans’ Homes

The not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is stepping up its effort to make sure area veterans have quality housing.

The agency is being awarded a $30,000 Affordable Housing for Rural Veteran Initiative grant from the Housing Assistance Council of Washington, D.C. It will be used to upgrade and rehabilitate eight to 10 owner-occupied homes of veterans in NECAC’s 12-county service area.

“We are extremely pleased to be awarded this generous grant,” said NECAC President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick. “NECAC has a strong record of providing a wide range of services to veterans, and this grant is one more example of how our agency can assist.”

“With this grant, NECAC will be able to provide needed home weatherization energy saving services for veterans,” said NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs Carla Potts. “What could be better than giving a little back to people who have given so much for our country?”

In his announcement awarding the grant, Housing Assistance Council Executive Director Moises Loza congratulated NECAC and said the initiative is “made possible by the generous support of the Home Depot Foundation.”

NECAC’s weatherization program provides upgrades to hundreds of homes each year in Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties. The idea is to allow people to save money on energy costs and help communities improve their housing stock. Services available to income-qualifying households include home energy audits, air leak sealing, insulation of walls, attics and floors, replacement of furnaces and checks of heating systems to make sure they are working properly.

In addition to the grant initiative, NECAC offers a variety of housing options for veterans and others. The agency is currently working with the Tri-State Veterans Community Project to build housing for veterans in the Tri-State region of Missouri, Illinois and Iowa. In September 2016, NECAC cut the ribbon on an expansion of the Berkshire Senior and Veterans Apartments in Mexico that includes five units for senior homeless veterans.

More information about the grant initiative and signing up to receive services is available by calling NECAC at 573-324-6622.