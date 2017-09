Football Week 3: The Commissioner’s Trophy Game



Join The People’s Tribune Friday (9/01) for TribCast Coverage of High School Football from Bowling Green. The Bobcats (0-2) will try to take back the Commissioner’s Trophy (Presented by The People’s Tribune) when they face the undefeated Clopton-Elsberry IndianHawks (2-0). Coverage begins at 6:30 pm with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.