Help Wanted

HELP WANTED Warehouse Position. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. Apply in person at Feeders Grain 16491 Bus. 61 – Bowling Green – 324-5411

COUNTRY VIEW NURSING FACILITY is seeking FULL & PART-TIME RNs & LPNs. Apply in person or send resume to Laura Wright-Cutsinger, RN, DON 2106 West Main – Bowling Green

JOIN OUR TEAM WE ARE ALWAYS SEEKING DRIVEN, HIGH ENERGY, CUSTOMER FOCUSED APPLICANTS. STARTING AT $8.50/HR. & UP. Full and Part-Time Positions. Paid vacation for both full & part-time, 401K, Profit Sharing, Health, Dental, Vision & Life Insurance. Apply online at www.abeloil.com or find us on www.snagajob.com

KITCHEN HELP – Apply in person at Calvin’s Restaurant, Eolia. (x2-49)

FULL-TIME Maintenance/ Farm help. Needs to have reliable transportation, arrive on time and ready to work without being on the phone all the time. If Interested please come to Two Rivers Marina to fill out an application or drop off resume. Located on Illinois side of the Champ Clark Bridge call 217-437-2321 with questions. (x2-48)

HELP WANTED Full & Part-Time TRUCK DRIVER. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. • Apply in person

at Feeders Grain 16491 Bus. 61 – Bowling Green – 324-5411

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT (PROPERTY MANAGEMENT) BOWLING GREEN, MO NECAC, a 12 county area not-for-profit social service, community health, public housing and community action agency seeks a part-time Administrative Assistant for the Finance Operations Department at the Central Office in Bowling Green, MO. Regular work hours will be Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.. This is a 24 hour a week position and exact hours may be negotiated. The position will work under the direction of the Director for Property Management and involve contact with the public, visitors and clients, answer questions, utilize computer technology, and complete paperwork as appropriate. Candidates must possess a high school diploma or GED, along with excellent people skills, hands-on computer experience and a working knowledge of Excel and Word software programs. Will be responsible for preparing letters, reports, news releases, memorandums and statistical data. Will work with tenants and prospective tenants to provide them necessary information. This position has a starting wage of $10.00 an hour, and an agency provided 401(k) retirement plan. There are no other benefits provided. To apply, MAIL cover letter and resume to NECAC Personnel Officer, P.O. Box 470, Bowling Green, MO, 63334, or EMAIL to dpage@necac.org, or FAX to 573-324-3960. Because most correspondence is done by email, a valid email address must be on your application or resume. You may also obtain an application at any NECAC Service Center. For further information, call 1-800-748-7636 or visit our website, www.necac.org EOE/M/F/D/V

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS Looking for compassionate, caring, self-motivated individual to care for elderly residents in assisted living setting full-time and part-time evenings. Must be or willing to train to be Level 1 Medication Aide. Competitive wages and benefits. Must be willing to work flexible shifts. Must pass pre-employment drug screen. Apply in person only. Phone calls not accepted. Lynn’s Heritage House 800 Kelly Lane – Louisiana EOE

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following Full-Time positions: Cardiopulmonary Director • Housekeeping – Full Time Evenings • RN – Med/Surg – Full-time (evenings/nights). Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following Part-Time positions: REGISTERED NURSES in Emergency Room, Outpatient Surgery & Med/Surg • Radiology Tech – PRN • ER Tech – PRN. Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE