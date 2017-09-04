Kenneth “Bucky” Ward

Kenneth “Bucky” Ward, 75, of Louisiana, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at his home near Louisiana.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Edgewood Baptist Church in Edgewood. The Rev. Keith Barnhart will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery near Louisiana with military honors conducted by members of American Legion Post 370.

Visitation will be held from 4- 7 p.m., Tuesday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana.

He was born March 26, 1942 in Louisiana to Shelby and Lillian Harris Ward. He married Cheryl Gene Stout Nov. 19, 1977 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Louisiana.

Bucky is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ward of the home; his step-mother, Ruby Ward of Bowling Green; three sisters, Snookie Ward of Bowling Green, Janie Robinson and husband, Vincent of Slidell, La., and Shellie Bowen and husband, Norman of Bowling Green; one brother, Dr. Tom Ward and wife, Amanda of Danville, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Shelby and Lillian Harris Ward.

He graduated from the Louisiana High School in 1960. He had been employed by MoDOT in maintenance and road construction until his retirement in 2002. Bucky had also served as a commissioner for the Louisiana Road District #3.

He was a veteran serving with the United States Army and a member of American Legion Post 370 in Louisiana where he served as chaplin. Bucky was a member of the Edgewood Baptist Church and had served as the Sunday school director. Bucky was also a member of Perservance Lodge #92 in Louisiana and a member of Moolah Temple and Moolah Guides Unit in St. Louis.

Memorials may be given to the Edgewood Baptist Church or to the Shriners Hospitals, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Dr., Louisiana, MO 63353.