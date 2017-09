Local Man Drowns In Pond

Authorities responded to a call of a drowning near Louisiana on Friday evening.

It was discovered that 75-year-old Kenneth “Bucky” Ward had apparently fallen into a pond on his property about six miles outside of Louisiana.

It appears Ward fell into the pond at around 5 p.m. on Friday evening. He was pronounced dead by Pike County Coroner Chris Stark just after 6 p.m.

Ward’s obituary appears on page 16 of this week’s edition.