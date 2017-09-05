Stark Bro’s To Host Fundraiser For Buffalo Township United Fund

Stark Bro’s Nurseries & Orchards Co., is set to host its annual fundraiser to benefit the Buffalo Township United Fund (BTUF) on Friday, Sept. 15.

BTUF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that solicits and distributes donations to more than a dozen charitable organizations in the Buffalo Township community.

“Every year this event gets bigger, and more people come out to buy a great BBQ lunch and support the BTUF,” says Tabitha Rardon, Stark Bro’s Customer Support Manager and leader of the Employee Relations Committee, which organizes the event. “We’re hoping for good weather and an equally good turnout.”

DETAILS:

Who: Buffalo Township United Fund/Stark Bro’s Nurseries & Orchards Co.

What: Fundraising lunch

When: Friday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until sold out.

Where: Stark Bro’s Garden Center at 11523 Hwy NN (West Georgia St.) in Louisiana

Why: To raise funds which helps charities throughout Pike County and beyond.

Menu: Pulled-pork BBQ sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, apple and beverage (water, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist or Orange Crush).

To reserve a lunch: Email: info@StarkBros.com or call 573-754-8878or fax 573-754-3701. Pre-orders must be placed by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.