Barbara J. Kline Hunt

Barbara Jane Kline Hunt, 69, long-time resident of Troy, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital West, in Lake St. Louis.

Born April 8, 1948 in Allentown, Penn., to the late John Milton Kline, Jr. and also the late Agnes Clara Frankenfield Kline.

Barbara and her family relocated to Columbia at an early age. Barbara Jane was twice married; First on Sept. 7, 1966 to the late Harry H. Rader, Jr., in Columbia and again Oct. 5, 1977 to Ronald Ron W. Hunt in Newton County, Ill.

Barbara Jane loved her pet cats and dogs, fishing, gardening, and helping her husband with farming cattle, and also with many other outdoor activities. Barbara Jane was married for just one month shy of 40 years to Ron Hunt at the time of her death. Barbara and her husband Ron were both faithful members of Christ Centered Church, in Troy.

Visitation service were held at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Silex on Monday from 4-7 p.m. The funeral was Tuesday at the same location at 10 a.m. Burial followed the funeral at the Troy Cemetery, in Troy.

Surviving family members are her husband, Ron Hunt; two sisters,; two sons; one step son; two step-daughters; 11 grandchildren; and also many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Christ Centered Church in Troy.

Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com