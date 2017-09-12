Donald Raymond Lynn

Services for Donald Raymond Lynn, 84, of Vandalia were held at 10 a.m., Thursday at the Vandalia First Christian Church with the Rev. Mike Leake and the Rev. Jamie Franke officiating. Burial with full military honors provided by Laddonia American Legion Post 510 was in Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation was Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements were under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Homes.

Mr. Lynn died Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

He was born Aug. 3, 1933 in Center, the son of Everette Carl and Berniece Magdaline Rissmiller Lynn. He was married to Patsy Ruth Smith on June 6, 1953 in Vandalia. She survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Rose Yager and husband, Marvin of Vandalia, Lori Leake and husband, Jeff and Gina Brown and husband, Calvin, both of Perry; one sister, Areline Jennings of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren, Amy Stowers and Anthony Yager and wife, Shelley, both of Vandalia, Amanda Yager of Mexico, Mike Leake and wife, Nikki of Aurora, Jeremy Hopke and wife, Danielle of Lee Summit, Jason Brown and wife, LeeAnn of Center, and Jodi Elliott and husband, Trent of Perry; 13 great-grandchildren, Aarron, Hydie, Halynna, Justin, Dylan, Isaiah, Hannah, Colton, Levi, Kaibree, Neilee, Leeson, and Adley; and three great-great-grandchildren, Ian, Mya, and Natalya.

He was preceded in death by: two brothers, Harold and Carl Lynn; and four sisters, Marie Six, Rosie Jennings, Irene Lynn, and Clara Shepard.

Mr. Lynn was a lifetime area resident and member of the Vandalia First Christian Church. He worked at the shoe factory and then served his country in the US Army from June 12, 1953 to May 17, 1955 and attained the rank of PFC. He came back to Vandalia and worked at Harbison-Walker Refractories for 35 years and retired in 1999. He enjoyed reading, gardening, riding in his truck and spending time with his family.

Pallbearers were Jeremy Hopke, Jason Brown, Anthony Yager, Aarron Hull, Justin Stowers, and Trent Elliott. Honorary pallbearers were Marvin Jennings, Wayne Lynn, Roy Lynn, and Zack Scrogin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Vandalia Fire Department Angel Tree Fund, c/o Rusty Strother 101 W. Walsh Vandalia, MO 63382.

