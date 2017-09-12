Emma Belle Clithero

Emma Belle Edwards Clithero, 95, of Vandalia died Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at the Neighborhoods by Tiger Place in Columbia.

Funeral services were Thursday at 1:30 p.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Linda Pagel and the Rev. Bob Hoehn officiating. Music was provided by Debra Nelson, pianist; and Carolyn Peterson, soloist. Interment was in Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation was Thursday from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., at the funeral home.

She was born April 3, 1922 in New Hartford, the daughter of Willie Venable and Bertha Susan Trower Edwards. She married Kenneth Price Clithero in Wellsville on Nov. 23, 1939. He preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 2001.

Survivors include one daughter, Carolyn L. Peterson of St. Charles; one son, Philip J. and Clithero and wife, Donna of Columbia; two brothers, Richard Edwards of New Hartford and Bill Edwards of St. Louis; 10 grandchildren, Linda Pagel of St. Charles; Ted Peterson III of Normandy and Ted’s fiancée, Chris Decker of St. Louis; Ellen Haynes of Columbia; Elizabeth and Mark Rayburn and Kathleen and John Roberts of St. Charles; Stephen Clithero of Columbia and Katherine Clithero of Chicago; 12 great-grandchildren, Emma and Owais Karamat of St. Charles; John Pagel, David and Anna Pagel of Bloomington, Minn.,; Ted Peterson IV and Sheana Peterson of St. Louis; Emily and Taylor Haynes of Columbia; Jonni Rayburn of St. Charles; Jessica Decker and Brandon Decker of St. Louis; two great-great-grandchildren, Bradleigh Burns of Columbia and Samuel Pagel of Bloomington, Minn.; also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; and one sister, Maxine Hays.

Emma Belle grew up in the New Hartford area and was a 1939 Middletown High School graduate. Through the years, she had worked at many of the clothing stores in Vandalia. Emma Belle had worked a combined 30+ years at Pearson’s, Mitchell’s, Janie Zimmer’s dress shop and the retail store at Leggoons, retiring in 2000.

She was a long-time member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church, where she worked in the children’s department of the Sunday School for 19 years; a member of the Monday Study Club and had volunteered for 10 years at the AMC Coffee Shop and a member of the former Culwell-Boyd Extension Club.

Emma Belle’s favorite things to do were: spending time with family, quilting, crocheting, reading, cooking, gospel music, traveling, gardening vegetables and flowers, collecting antique glass and sending letters and greeting cards to family and friends for birthdays, anniversaries, births and sympathy.

Pallbearers were Ted Peterson III, Richard Hays, David Clithero, Ted Peterson IV, David Pagel and John Pagel. Honorary pallbearers were Stephen Clithero, Mark Rayburn, David Hays, Katherine Clithero, Ellen Haynes, Elizabeth Rayburn, Kathleen Roberts, Chris Decker, Emma Karamat, Emily Haynes, Taylor Haynes, Jonni Lyn Rayburn, Jessica Decker, Brandon Decker, Bill Lower, Dale Clithero and Gale Clithero.

Memorials are encouraged to the Vandalia United Methodist Church.