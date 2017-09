Jessica Lynn Dolbeare

Jessica Dolbeare of Louisiana died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at University Hospital-Columbia.

Funeral services will be Thursday (9/14) at 1 p.m., at Collier Funeral Home, Louisiana. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will appear in next week’s edition of The People’s Tribune.