Lady Hawks Blank Silex To Win Elsberry Tourney

Clopton was able to snap a six-game winning streak for the Silex Lady Owls as the Lady Hawks collected the championship hardware at the Elsberry Tournament on Saturday following an 8-0 win.

The Lady Hawks needed the boost after a loss to North Callaway last week. Clopton defeated Montgomery County 7-3 berfore advancing to knock off Christian 5-3 leading up to the battle with Silex for the tournament hardware.

Coach Matt Cannon said complete stats for the games were not available as of press time.

The Lady Hawks had fallen to North Callaway earlier in the week, 10-0. Clopton got hits from Kaitlyn Kuntz and Jena Gronek in the loss.

The Lady Hawks will be back in action tonight (Tuesday, Sept. 12) as they host Community R-VI before a rematch at Silex on Thursday.

The Lady Owls are now 7-2 on the season after the second place finish in the tournament.

Silex opened last week with a 9-1 win over Mark Twain on Tuesday.

Makayla Schneider drove in three in the win as Silex scored two in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings, adding a single run in the second inning.

Kasey Henkebein added a pair of runs batted in for the Owls and Halle Mueller struck out nine in the win.

On Thursday the Owls rode a five-run second inning to an 8-0 shutout win over Wright City.

Molly Stanek had a double and three RBIs for Silex and Sami Mudd drove in two runs.

Silex scored a run in the first, then five in the second, adding two more runs in the third inning.

Halle Mueller gave up eight hits, but struck out 10 Wildcats to complete the shutout.

Prior to an 8-0 loss to the Hawks in the Elsberry title game, Silex picked up two more wins.

The Owls downed St. Francis Borgia 3-1 in the opening round. Makayla Schneider had two hits and an RBI double in the first inning. Hits were also recorded by Lexie Plackemeier, Molly Stanek, Sami Mudd, Kasey Hinkebein and Mackenzie Weatherford.

Halle Mueller went seven innings giving up one earned run on six hits and striking out 11.

The Lady Owls notched a 5-1 win over Elsberry in the semifinal following a strong start as Schneider again drove in a run on a double. The team had 11 hits as RBIs were also recorded by Mudd, Hinkebein and Chloee Kinion.

Mueller went six innings giving up one earned run on two hits and struck out seven.

The Lady Owls take on Bowling Green today (Tuesday) on the road before hosting Clopton on Thursday.