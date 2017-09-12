Secara Eileen Burse

Secara Eileen Burse, 10, daughter of Marvin and Heather Singleton Burse, went to her heavenly home Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Deloy Lewis officiated.

Visitation was from 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday.

She was born Aug. 8, 2007 in Hannibal.

Secara is survived by her parents, Marvin and Heather Singleton Burse of Louisiana; paternal grandparents, Murvin and Izola Ivey; paternal great-grandparents, Everlena and Ben Burse, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Ron and Eileen Singleton, all of Louisiana; siblings, Jacob, Jasmin, Denell, and Parker Burse, all of Louisiana, Jamon Graham and Brieana Elliott of Eolia, and Landon, Bowlin, Lakia, and Lakoda Preston, all of Center; seven uncles, Jeff and and Brad Singleton and wife, Christina, Kevin Guyton, Steven Williams, Sr., Sean Ivey and wife, Angel, Derrick White, and Mark Burse; five aunts, Chandra Norman and husband, Ed, Eleanor Davis and husband, Carlos, Yolanda Ivey, Pamela Lynn and husband, John and Alicia (Leroy) Blackwell and husband, Leroy. She is also survived by numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her infant uncle, Michael Singleton, great-grandparents, Walter Singleton, William and Jane England, her great-great-grandparents, Lucille and Lonnie Parker and Dorothy Wilson, and Jesse Ivey, and one aunt Michelle Ivey.

Secara attended the Lillian Schaper State School in Bowling Green. She enjoyed spending time with her siblings and family. She will always be loved and was always a little angel. She stole hearts without ever saying a word. She will fly high and watch over us now.

They would like to recognize the Lillian Schaper State School. Roy and Barbara Sisson for always picking her up and getting her there safe. You have always kept her best interest at heart. Susan Lagemann and Reine Knobbe for giving us the tools we needed for her speech and physical therapy early on. Karen Pruitt for sticking with the family and teaching them how to grow better with caring for Secara. All were a true blessing.

Memorials may be given to the Lillian Schaper State School, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital or the Advantage Nursing Service.