Wayne Jeffrey Seiller Sr.

Wayne Jeffrey Seiller Sr., 71, of Bowling Green left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. JR Brown officiating with military honors being conducted by VFW Post #5553 and the Missouri Military Honors.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Wayne was born on April 13, 1946 in St. Louis, the youngest of four children to Walter and Pearl Seiller. He married Nellie Rose Hansen, daughter of Ronnie and Juanita Hansen on Oct. 25, 1974 at Curryville Baptist Church in Curryville. She survives.

Other survivors include his daughter, Pearl Marie Griffin and wife, Jacque of Glen Carbon, Ill.; a son, Wayne Jeffrey Seiller Jr. of St. Peters; a brother, Walter Joseph Seiller Jr. of Wright City; and a sister, Jacqueline Price of Missouri; his grandchildren, Wayne Jeffrey Seiller III and Paul Ryon Seiller; and Hannah Grace, Adam Jackson, and Andrew Seiller Griffin, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother- and father-in-law, his sister, Phyllis Ann Alt, and brother-in-law, Gerald Alt, his sister-in-law, Geraldine Seiller, ;and brother-in-law, Jim Hansen.

When he was still a babe in arms, his family moved to rural Bowling Green where he and his brother and sisters grew up making many wonderful memories on the farm.

Wayne graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1964, and studied to be an electronic technician at Ranken Technical School. He served his country in the Vietnam War, working on radio communications.

He worked for Leland Gilllum repairing televisions at Gillum’s TV and later bought the business, renaming it Seiller’s TV. In the mid 1990’s, he and Nellie purchased a Radio Shack Franchise and ran it until he went to work for WERDCC in 1999, retiring last year.

Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating and always had a fruitful garden. He is known for his easy-going nature and his sense of humor. Wayne loved his family perfectly and unconditionally.

Memorials may be made to the donors’ choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com