Football: Clopton-Elsberry vs. North Callaway



Join The People’s Tribune Friday (9/15) for TribCast Coverage of High School Football from Clopton High School. The Clopton-Elsberry IndianHawks (2-2) celebrate homecoming as they face the (3-1) North Callaway T-Birds. Coverage begins at 6:30 pm with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.