Help Wanted

CAREER OPPORTUNITY Green Supply, a nationally recognized wholesale distributor has full time positions in the following position: Accounting Clerk The ideal candidate for this possesses Quick Books experience (preferred), previous bookkeeping experience, attention to detail, ability to maintain strict confidentiality, and excellent work attendance history. Applications available at Green Supply 3059 Audrain Rd 581 – Vandalia, Mo. 63382 (No phone calls) Send resume to jobs@greensupply.com

HELP WANTED 3/11 & 11/7 CNA’s Long Term Care Environment. Must be a team player with positive attitude & good attendance. Competitive wages with $3 more per hour on Saturday/Sunday. Apply in person at: Moore-Pike Nursing Home 300 S. St. Charles – Bowling Green EOE

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for the position of Special Education Paraprofessional. Candidates must have 60 college hours. Substitute Certificate required. Applications due Sept. 22. Contact the Superintendent’s Office for application, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334; phone 573-324-5441. (EOE)

HIRING NOW Part Time COOKS 5-1 & 11-7. Apply in person at MOORE-PIKE NURSING HOME 300 So. St. Charles Street Bowling Green 573-324-5281 Experience necessary. Dependable & able to follow instructions EOE

COUNTRY VIEW NURSING FACILITY is seeking FULL & PART-TIME RNs & LPNs. Apply in person or send resume to Laura Wright-Cutsinger, RN, DON 2106 West Main – Bowling Green

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS Looking for compassionate, caring, self-motivated individual to care for elderly residents in assisted living setting full-time overnights. Must be or willing to train to be Level 1 Medication Aide. Competitive wages and benefits. Must be willing to work flexible shifts. Must pass pre-employment drug screen. Apply in person only (Phone calls not accepted ) Lynn’s Heritage House 800 Kelly Lane – Louisiana EOE

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following full & Part-Time positions: Receptionist (Full-time) at the Walk-in Clinic in Bowling Green (Weekend Incentives) • RN – Med/Surg (Full-time evenings/nights) • Housekeeper (Full-time Evenings) Previous floor experience • Cook – Dietary – (Full-time). PRN positions for REGISTERED NURSES (Emergency Room, Outpatient Surgery & Med/Surg) • Radiology Tech & Cook – Dietary. Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE