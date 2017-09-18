Kimberly Kay Hassien Bise

Kimberly Kay Hassien Bise, 57, of Centralia, formerly of Vandalia died peacefully at home Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Graveside services were held at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia Saturday at 1 p.m.. Officiating was the Rev. Bob Hoehn, pastor of Spencer Creek Baptist Church, Vandalia.

Visitation was at Fenton Funeral Chapel, Centralia Friday from 5-7 p.m.

She was born Oct. 14, 1959, the daughter of William Saleem and Sandra Askey Hassien in Hannibal. On Nov. 9, 2001 she married Barry Bise in Vandalia.

Survivors include her husband, Barry Bise, Centralia; a daughter, Mallory Steffen and husband, Brandon of Odessa; a son, Adam Wood and wife, Lona of Columbia; step-daughter, Brandin Campbell and husband, Darrell, Grain Valiey; grandchildren, Jax and Mason Steffen, Odessa, Hayden and Bailee Campbell, Grain Valley; mother, Sandra Hassien of Vandalia; sisters: Barbara Branstetter and husband, Boyce of Vandalia, Sandi Berry and husband, Darren, Perry, and Amy Rost and husband, Christian, Vandalia

She was preceded in death by her father, William Saleem Hassien; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Rex Askey, and Mr and Mrs. Joe Hassien.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Vandalia. She enjoyed vacationing on the beach, spending time with family, spoiling her grandkids, and had a heart for helping people.

Memorials suggested to Handi Shop, 516 East Liberty, Mexico, MO 65265.