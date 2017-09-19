Bobcats Win Third In A Row

Van-Far & Louisiana Fall In Week Five

Bowling Green Bobcats

The Bobcats took down Mark Twain 38-6 on Friday to stay perfect in EMO Conference play.

Bowling Green went ahead 7-0 with a score late in the first quarter that was answered by the Tigers early in the second quarter. The Bobcats kept a slim 7-6 lead as Kaleo Dade blocked the Tiger extra point attempt.

With 2:23 to go in the first half, the Bobcats extended their lead on QB keeper from Stephen Merz. Bowling Green took a 13-6 lead to the locker room at halftime.

The Bobcats went up 19-6 early in the second half and near the mid-point of the quarter got another touchdown from Dade to go up by 19 points.

Dylan Huber scored in the fourth quarter for the Bobcats as the lead grew to 31-6 and Merz scored again late for a 32-point victory.

The Bobcats have won their last three games for a 3-2 record this season.

Bowling Green will host Montgomery County this Friday for homecoming.

Van-Far Indians

Van-Far fell to Wright City, 49-16, on the road this week.

The Indians scored first as Jordan Garner crossed the goal line in the first quarter.

The Wildcats scored the next two touchdowns on a 53-yard run and a 47-yard passing play for a 14-7 lead.

The Indians cut the deficit to four on a 36-yard Josh Hodde field goal.

The Wildcats took control of the ball game as injuries piled up for the Indians. Wright City scored five touchdowns in a row for a 49-10 lead.

With just under 8:30 remaining in the game, the Indians got back in the endzone. Eric Hombs scored on a six-yard run for the final of 49-16.

Van-Far will host Clopton-Elsberry this Friday for homecoming in a game that will be featured on TribCast.

Louisiana Bulldogs

Louisiana fell to 0-5 for the season on Friday with a 49-21 loss to Clarence Cannon Conference rival Brookfield.

Brookfield took back the opening kick-off for a TD and led 27-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 by halftime.

Louisiana outscored Brookfield 21-7 in the second half.

The Bulldogs will host Palmyra this Friday at Cunningham Field for homecoming action.