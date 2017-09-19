Bowling Green Police Arrest Man On Kidnapping Charge

A Louisiana man faces several charges including first degree kidnapping following an incident that allegedly took place on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Bowling Green Police Chief Don Nacke said a female contacted authorities last week stating she had been taken at knife-point from the area of Champ Clark Drive. Once officers located the victim and obtained a name and description of the suspect, a search began.

Nacke reports that during the search, authorities were contacted by a family member of the victim who reported the suspect was running west on Champ Clark Drive near the High Rise. He said that following a brief struggle Justin R. House, 34, of Louisiana, was taken into custody.

Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Fisher has charged House with four felonies including first degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Individuals charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.