Clopton Homecoming 2017

IndianHawks Stumble Against T-Birds In Homecoming Game

The Clopton-Elsberry IndianHawks ran into the ninth ranked team in the state for homecoming, falling to the North Callaway Thunderbirds 73-8.

The IndianHawks were stopped near midfield on their first possession and the T-Birds scored quick. On their first offensive play North Callaway scored to start a 33-point first quarter. The T-Birds tacked on another 26 points in the second quarter.

The IndianHawks put the ball in the endzone for their only score in the second quarter when Shawn Yates connected with Matt Klopcic to finish off a five-play drive with a long catch and run. Yates hit Zach Eivins for the two point conversion.

The Thunderbirds scored two more touchdowns in the second half with their backup offense to drop the IndianHawks to 2-3 on the season and 0-3 in EMO play.

Yates was 13 for 33 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown. He was also the leading rusher with 43 yards. Matt Klopcic had four catches for 90 yards and a TD and was named the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game.

Clopton-Elsberry will travel to Van-Far this Friday for the Indians’ homecoming. The game will be featured on TribCast at www.thepeoplestribune.com.