Louisiana Man Faces Numerous Charges After Alleged Kidnapping At Knife-Point

William Joseph Shade, 34, of Louisiana, faces numerous charges after being arrested by Ste. Genevieve Police last week for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend by using a knife to threaten her.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 13 as law enforcement was called to the Ste. Genevieve Courthouse after the victim reported the matter. Police arrived at the courthouse where Shade’s ex-girlfriend had gone inside to use the restroom and alerted staff to the situation.

Shade was sitting in the vehicle and officials claim he would not comply with orders when first commanded to show his hands. Police report drawing a weapon to eventually urge Shade out of the vehicle and onto the ground.

A knife with an almost seven-inch blade was found inside the vehicle. The victim told authorities that Shade had contacted her in Louisiana and asked that she drive him to a court appearance at the Ste. Genevieve Courthouse for charges of operating a vehicle without a license, speeding and drug paraphernalia. According to officials the victim stated he produced a knife in the vehicle and allegedly made threatening comments during the drive.

Shade has been charged with five felonies including kidnapping, resisting arrest, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

Individuals charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.