Noix Creek Bridge Opening Is Delayed

Despite an original projected opening date of Oct. 1, completion of the bridge at Noix Creek on Highway 79 has pushed back the date to Oct. 13.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports that due to unforseen circumstances the delay became necessary. The contractor is setting girders this coming week and pouring the deck for the bridge soon after. Once the deck has been poured, the bridge will need 10 days to cure. The bridge will be open at that time, but may be limited to one lane with flaggers during the final stage.

The Noix Creek Bridge was the first project to get underway on Highway 79 and the Buffalo Creek Bridge project started soon after. Both bridges are located just south of Louisiana and were originally built in 1935.

Buffalo Creek Bridge is also still under construction at this time. The set completion date for Buffalo Creek is Nov. 1. The contractor’s schedule shows that it is expected to reopen the bridge around that time.

For updates on this project and others, those interested can subscribe to MoDOT’s e-update and text alert service online at www.modot.org under the Travelers tab. All road work information is also available on the traveler map found on the home page, and customer service representatives are available 24/7/365 to answer questions about work zones throughout Missouri and can be reached at 1-888-275-6636.