YMCA Raises More Than $27,000 At Annual Dinner Auction

More than $27,000 was raised at the 23rd Annual Twin Pike Family YMCA dinner auction that was held on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The annual fundraising event took place at the YMCA facility with the theme “All That Jazz.” Organizers report more than 140 guests were in attendance which is up from recent years. The total proceeds from the event were $27,611 to support the YMCA and its activities.

The evening started with the silent auction and a live performance by Jerry Epperson and Debbie Ingram who offered a several jazz selections. At the conclusion of the silent auction, YMCA Executive Director Marsha Garrison welcomed the guests. The aerobics room of the facility had been transformed into a jazz-themed space for the evening.

Board President Sean Morris also addressed the crowd, sharing information about the passion of the YMCA and all who benefit from it.

The evening culminated with the live auction. Local auctioneer John Wallace volunteered his services for the ninth consecutive year for the event.