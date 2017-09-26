Bowling Green Homecoming 2017

Streak Ends As Bobcats Fall To Montgomery Co.

Alex Chilson ran back the opening kick-off for the Bobcats, but Bowling Green fell on Homecoming Night 55-28 to the Montgomery County Wildcats.

The loss was the first for the Bobcats in EMO Conference play and snapped a three game win streak. The Wildcats tied the game before the end of the first quarter and outscored the Bobcats 21-7 in the second quarter.

Bowling Green scored another 14 points in the second half, but the Wildcats added two scores in the third quarter and another 13 points in the fourth to spoil the evening for the home fans. The Bobcats (3-3) will play at South Callaway (5-1) this Friday on the road.