City Of Vandalia Hires New Administrator

The City of Vandalia has hired Darren Berry as city administrator by a unanimous vote from the Board of Aldermen on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The search included advertising statewide and regionally with the board ultimately reviewing applications and hiring a life-long resident of the area.

Berry has been involved in the Vandalia community in various activities for most of his life. he has been employed since 2002 by the City of Vandalia.

He began his career with the city as a water plant operator,t hen chief water plant operator, and assumed several organizational duties such as safety coordinator and vehicle rotation coordinator and most recently deputy city administrator and now, city administrator.

“Darren knows the Vandalia community, knows the city organization and understands the job of city administrator. His commitment is unquestional, experience clearly evident, and leaderhsip abilities proven. We are happy to have him,” said John Weiser, mayor pro tem.

“I am excited to accept the role of city administrator. I just love Vandalia and am happy to have the chance to be of service. I know we have a lot of work to do, and I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Berry commented.

Berry began his duties as city administrator on Sept. 21. The salary for this position will be $62,000.