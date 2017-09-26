Sweets To Speak At Honey Shuck Banquet

Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum Executive Director Henry Sweets will be the keynote speaker at the annual banquet of Champ Clark Honey Shuck Restoration Inc.

The dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at First Presbyterian Church, 205 West Centennial, in Bowling Green. Tickets are $25 each or $40 per couple.

Champ Clark’s great-grandson, Ben Clark, will be the emcee. There will also be a year in review of Honey Shuck operations and vintage Champ Clark memorabilia will be sold.

Sweets is a Hannibal native who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the University of Illinois and a master’s in American history and museum studies from the University of Delaware. In January 2018, he will celebrate his 40th year at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.

Sweets oversees the Mark Twain Teacher Workshops and edits “The Fence Painter” publication. He has traveled the nation speaking about Mark Twain.

The banquet is Honey Shuck’s primary fund-raiser. Admissions will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Hungate Fund.

More information about the dinner and tickets is available by calling 573-324-6707 or 573-324-3154.