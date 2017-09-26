Van-Far Downs Clopton-Elsberry In Homecoming Win

Van-Far bounced back and had a big second half to beat Clopton-Elsberry 30-6 on Homecoming Night for the Indians.

The game was scoreless after the first quarter then both teams scored in the second. The Indians crossed the goal line first when Colten Jensen intercepted Shawn Yates, returning the ball to the IndianHawk 34-yard line. The next play, Jensen took the handoff and ran for 34 yards and a 7-0 lead.

Clopton-Elsberry answered quickly, scoring in just four plays. Yates connected with Justin Jennewein for a 39-yard catch and run. The IndianHawks couldn’t convert the two point try and still trailed 7-6 at halftime.

The Indians got the ball to start the second half and wasted no time adding to their lead. Just four plays after the kick-off, Parker Wallace broke loose for a 54 yard touchdown run, extending the lead to eight.

After forcing the IndianHawks to punt for the third time in the game, Josh Hodde added to the Van-Far lead, kicking a twenty-nine field goal for a 17-6 lead midway through the third quarter.

A fumble in the fourth quarter by Clopton-Elsberry opened the door for a second long scoring run for Parker Wallace.

This time the Indian QB/running back burned the defense for fifty-six yards and a 24-6 lead.

Homecoming King Jacob Garner intercepted Yates on the ensuing drive, returning the ball to the IndianHawks fourteen yard line. Two plays after the pick Colten Jensen scored for the second time to seal the 24-point win. He was named the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game.

The Indians improved to 4-2 and snapped a two game winless streak.

Clopton-Elsberry dropped their fourth consecutive game, falling to 2-4 on the season.

Van-Far will host North Callaway this week while the IndianHawks will travel to Wright City.