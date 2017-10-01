Class 1, District 7 Softball Bracket
2017 MSHSAA Class 1, District 7 Softball Tournament
Site: New Haven High School
Opening Round – Wednesday, October 4th
4:00 PM – (3)Silex Owls at (6)Wellsville-Middletown Tigers
6:00 PM – (4)New Haven Shamrocks vs. (5)Community R-VI Trojans
Bye – (1)Clopton Hawks
Bye – (2)Van-Far Indians
Semifinal Round – Thursday, October 5th
4:00 PM – (1)Clopton Hawks vs. TBD / (4)New Haven Shamrocks or (5)Community R-VI Trojans
6:00 PM – (2)Van-Far Indians vs. TBD / (3)Silex Owls or (6)Wellsville-Middletown Tigers
Championship Game – Friday, October 6th
5:00 PM – TBD