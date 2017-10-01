The People's Tribune

Class 1, District 7 Softball Bracket

2017 MSHSAA Class 1, District 7 Softball Tournament

Site: New Haven High School

Opening Round – Wednesday, October 4th

4:00 PM – (3)Silex Owls at (6)Wellsville-Middletown Tigers

6:00 PM – (4)New Haven Shamrocks vs. (5)Community R-VI Trojans

Bye – (1)Clopton Hawks

Bye – (2)Van-Far Indians

Semifinal Round – Thursday, October 5th

4:00 PM – (1)Clopton Hawks vs. TBD / (4)New Haven Shamrocks or (5)Community R-VI Trojans

6:00 PM – (2)Van-Far Indians vs. TBD / (3)Silex Owls or (6)Wellsville-Middletown Tigers

Championship Game – Friday, October 6th

5:00 PM – TBD

