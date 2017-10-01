Class 2, District 6 Softball Bracket
2017 MSHSAA Class 2, District 6 Softball Tournament
Site: Elsberry High School
Opening Round – Wednesday, October 4th
4:30 PM – (3)Wright City Wildcats at (6)Duchesne Pioneers
6:15 PM – (4)Trinity Catholic Titans vs. (5)Lutheran St. Charles Cougars
Bye – (1)Bowling Green LadyCats
Bye – (2)Elsberry Indians
Semifinal Round – Thursday, October 5th
4:30 PM – (1)Bowling Green LadyCats vs. TBD / (4)Trinity Catholic Titans or (5)Lutheran St. Charles Cougars
6:15 PM – (2)Elsberry Indians vs. TBD / (3)Wright City Wildcats or (6)Duchesne Pioneers
Championship Game – Friday, October 6th
4:30 PM – TBD