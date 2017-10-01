The People's Tribune

Class 2, District 6 Softball Bracket

2017 MSHSAA Class 2, District 6 Softball Tournament

Site: Elsberry High School

Opening Round – Wednesday, October 4th

4:30 PM – (3)Wright City Wildcats at (6)Duchesne Pioneers

6:15 PM – (4)Trinity Catholic Titans vs. (5)Lutheran St. Charles Cougars

Bye – (1)Bowling Green LadyCats

Bye – (2)Elsberry Indians

Semifinal Round – Thursday, October 5th

4:30 PM – (1)Bowling Green LadyCats vs. TBD / (4)Trinity Catholic Titans or (5)Lutheran St. Charles Cougars

6:15 PM – (2)Elsberry Indians vs. TBD / (3)Wright City Wildcats or (6)Duchesne Pioneers

Championship Game – Friday, October 6th

4:30 PM – TBD

