Class 2, District 7 Softball Bracket
2017 MSHSAA Class 2, District 7 Softball Tournament
Site: Monroe City High School
Opening Round – Wednesday, October 4th
4:00 PM – (5)Louisiana Bulldogs at (4)Clark County Indians
6:00 PM – (3)Monroe City Panthers vs. (6)Mark Twain Tigers
Bye – (1)Palmyra Panthers
Bye – (2)Highland Cougars
Semifinal Round – Thursday, October 5th
4:00 PM – (1)Palmyra Panthers vs. TBD / (4)Clark County Indians or (5)Louisiana Bulldogs
6:00 PM – (2)Highland Cougars vs. TBD / (3)Monroe City Panthers or (6)Mark Twain Tigers
Championship Game – Saturday, October 7th
1:00 PM – TBD