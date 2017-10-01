The People's Tribune

Class 2, District 7 Softball Bracket

2017 MSHSAA Class 2, District 7 Softball Tournament

Site: Monroe City High School

Opening Round – Wednesday, October 4th

4:00 PM – (5)Louisiana Bulldogs at (4)Clark County Indians

6:00 PM – (3)Monroe City Panthers vs. (6)Mark Twain Tigers

Bye – (1)Palmyra Panthers

Bye – (2)Highland Cougars

Semifinal Round – Thursday, October 5th

4:00 PM – (1)Palmyra Panthers vs. TBD / (4)Clark County Indians or (5)Louisiana Bulldogs

6:00 PM – (2)Highland Cougars vs. TBD / (3)Monroe City Panthers or (6)Mark Twain Tigers

Championship Game – Saturday, October 7th

1:00 PM – TBD

