Help Wanted

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green School District is accepting applications for the position of Special Education Paraprofessional. Candidates must have 60 college hours. Substitute Certificate required. Applications due Oct. 10. Contact the Superintendent’s Office for an application, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334; phone 573-324-5441.

JOB FAIR Tuesday, Oct. 10 – 2-5 p.m. Green Supply, a nationally recognized wholesale distributor, is expanding again and we have open positions in the following areas: Customer Service • Pulling • Receiving • Shipping (Night & Day Shifts). Benefits Include: Incentive pay, Paid time off, Paid Holidays, Employee Discounts on Product, Medical, Vision, Dental and Life Insurance. Candidates must pass a pre-employment drug test. Open interviews will be available during this Job Fair. Green Supply 3059 Audrain Rd 581 – Vandalia, MO 63382 No phone calls please. Refer questions to jobs@greensupply.com

NOW HIRING IN BOWLING GREEN! D&D 636-462-8069. Must be able to move appliances and be mechanically inclined and be self-motivated. Starting pay is $10 an hour. $1 raise after 60 days and another 1.00 raise after 120 days based on attendance and performance.

COUNTRY VIEW NURSING FACILITY is seeking FULL & PART-TIME RNs & LPNs. Apply in person or send resume to Laura Wright-Cutsinger, RN, DON 2106 West Main – Bowling Green

LACROSSE LUMBER in Vandalia is currently looking to hire a full-time, benefit eligible driver and yard help. Successful applicants must have a clean driving record, be able to lift & carry lumber, have excellent customer service skills, & be ready to work as a team member. LaCrosse is an established company that holds plenty of opportunities for advancement. Apply in person at 301 N. Main St., Vandalia.

FULL-TIME MECHANIC – 3 years shop experience, have or willing to obtain MO Inspection license. Work hours Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Applications available at Weber Automotive in B.G.. No phone calls, please. (x2-52)

24/7 IN-HOME CARE needed for elderly male in Pike County. Care, cooking, cleaning, and laundry will be required. Looking for day, night and weekend help. Send resumes and job references to Box 10, c/o The People’s Tribune, P.O. Box 440, Bowling Green, MO 63334. (x2-52)

HELP WANTED 3/11 & 11/7 CNA’s. Long Term Care Environment. Must be a team player with positive attitude & good attendance. Competitive wages with $3 more per hour on Saturday/Sunday. Apply in person at: Moore-Pike Nursing Home 300 S. St. Charles – Bowling Green EOE

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following positions: Receptionist (Full-time/Walk-in Clinic/Weekend Incentives) • RN – Med/Surg (Full-time/evenings & nights) • Housekeeper (Full-time/Evenings/Previous floor experience) • REGISTERED NURSES (PRN/Emergency Room, Outpatient Surgery & Med/Surg) • Radiology Tech (PRN) • Cook – Dietary (PRN). Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 (573)754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE