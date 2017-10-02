Norma G. Conklin

Norma Gene Conklin, 79, of Vandalia died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at Richard L. Owens in Peoria, Ill.

Funeral services will be held at 1p.m., Saturday at Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia.

Visitation will be at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Norma was born to Junior Raymond and Velma Alice Hunt Martin on Sept. 3, 1938 in Vandalia. She married the love of her live Ron Conklin in April 15, 1988 in Arkansas. Upon completion of high school, Norma attended Pike-Lincoln Technical College where she received her LPN certificate in 1970. During the next 11 years, Norma worked at St. Elizabeth and Levering Hospitals in Hannibal. She also worked toward and received her RN degree from St. Mary’s College of Nursing in 1981. Norma worked at the Audrain Medical Center from 1981-90. She then worked at Columbia Regional Hospital from 1990-97; at the University Hospital and Clinics from 1997-2001. Norma was last working for the WERDCC in Vandalia and the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center with the Missouri Department of Corrections from 2001-May 2017.

She loved traveling, genealogy, and sewing in her free time but especially spending time with her family and friends. She was also a member of Kentucky Road Church in Mexico.

Norma is survived by her husband, Donald W. Conklin; a daughter, Paula Fletcher; a son, Roger Jennings and wife, Gene; a daughter, LeAnn Young and husband, Damon; a step-daughter, Di Throckmorton; and step-son, Newt Conklin. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Gabe Jennings and wife, Nancy, Joe Jennings and wife, Robyn Jamie Allen, Joni Barnett and husband, Brandon, AlisonChoate and husband, Jeff, Kyle K. Jennings, Keith Jennings, Kirk Jennings, Caleb Jennings, Cierra Jennings, Evan Cambells, Chris Cambells, Dawson Young, and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Bill (BJ) Jennings, and Mike Jennings and her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.