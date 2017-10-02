Wanda Sue Gibbs Dietle

Wanda Sue Gibbs Dietle, 80, of Frankford died Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Visitation and memorial services will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 at Frankford First Christian Church. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear a touch of lavendar/purple in honor of Wanda’s favorite color. The Rev. Gail Aurand will officiate. Private burial services will be held Saturday afternoon at Frankford Fairview Cemetery.

Wanda was born July 11, 1937, in Center to Everett Richard Gibbs and Marie Francis Smith Gibbs. On Dec. 15, 1956, she wed Harold Robert “Robie” Dietle of Frankford. He preceded her in death in July 2013. To their union were born four children, Julie Anne Colbert and husband, Roger of Frankford; Robert Lee Dietle and Ferrel Rose of Bowling Green, Ky.; Carla Rae Khal and husband, Andre of Tulare, Calif.; and Everett Austin Dietle of St. Louis.

Grandchildren include Robert Caleb Colbert and wife, Lindsey, Boonville; Jacob Roger Colbert and fiancee, Jodi Ann Pupillo, Auburn, Ill.; Ethan Andrew Colbert, Frankford, Katherine Renae Bourne, Visalia, Calif.; Mary Elizabeth Bourne, Bloomington, Ind.; Noah Abraham Khal, Merced, Calif.; Annette Bernstein and husband, Aaron, Boise, Idaho; Michelle Khal, Tulare, Calif.; Brigitte Khal, San Diego, Calif.; and Samuel Tecumseh Dietle, Bowling Green, Ky.; and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Grace Williams, Auburn, Ill.

Surviving her are her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and twin sister, Linda Lue Foglesong and husband, Dorn, New London.

Also surviving are brothers-in-law, Albert Dewayne Dietle and wife, Betty, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Roy Gene Dietle and wife, Ann, Hannibal, Richard Dale Dietle and wife, Carolyn, New London, sisters-in-law, Thelma Gibbs, New London, Shirley Ruth Dierling, Linda Rose Ellis, Frankford, Barbara Dietle, Hannibal, and Juanita Dietle, Jefferson City, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, brother, Ray Gibbs, brothers-in-law, Earl Dean Dietle, Donald Lee Dietle, Harry McCune Roberts, Olin Eugene Dierling; sister-in-law, Doris Marie Roberts; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John Albert Thomas Dietle and Ofeleita Pansy Austin Dietle. In addition, nieces, Dawn Karen Dietle, Theresa Marie Dietle and nephews, Brian Andrew Dietle, Richard Scott Dietle, and Rex Fitzpatrick preceded her in death.

Wanda grew up in the Center/New London area and was a 1955 graduate of Ralls County R-VI School. After graduation, she worked at the lunch counter of the Kresge’s Department Store in Quincy. Later she worked for Motorola, Western Printing and was a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell.

After her marriage to Robie Dietle, she moved to Frankford, which she continued to call home until her death. She was a member of the Frankford First Christian Church where she served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, Awana volunteer, participant in the church sewing group and an active member of the kitchen committee which serves meals at church functions.

Wanda initiated the church’s greeting card ministry and was actively involved in sending cards throughout the community. She also was a member and officer of the Haney-Pennock American Legion Auxiliary Unit 370 in Louisiana.

She was a 4-H member during her youth. In November 1952, she appeared on the cover of the state Poultry Management Literature for the University of Missouri College of Agriculture. She served as a 4-H adult volunteer leader as well as serving on the Pike County Extension Council. She supported the 4-H International program (IFYE) by hosting several foreign exchange students in her home.

She had served on the Pike County Sheltered Workshop board and was a parent volunteer for the Frankford Parent Club while her children were in elementary school.

Wanda had also served as a board member for the Frankford Ford Manor Senior Citizen Housing and as past president of the Pike County Democratic Club.

She was known for her sewing and quilting skills and created elaborate costumes and beautiful quilts for her children and grandchildren. At one time, Wanda worked as a seamstress in the Frankford community.

Memorials may be made to the Frankford First Christian Church or Gideons International.

Bibb-Veach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.