Crowds Enjoy Fun In The Park

The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department held Family Fun Night on Saturday, Sept. 30 featuring food, vendors, games, an outdoor movie and a concert featuring blues singer Marquise Knox.

Bowling Green City Administrator Barb Allison noted the event was well-received.

Allison said the city will look to hold a similar event next spring. The event also featured activities including a moving in the park for kids that had over 100 in attendance.