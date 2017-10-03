East Central Drug Task Force Arrests Two In Laddonia

Two are in custody following the execution of a search warrant by the East Central Drug Task Force at a residence in the 800 block of Sixth Street in Laddonia on Sept. 27 where methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Ashley Joseph Garnett, 39, and Scott Lee Horton, 41, both of Laddonia, were arrested and face charges. Both been charged with possession of meth and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

The East Central Drug Task Force was assisted last week by members of the Laddonia Police Department, Audrain County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri Highway Patrol.

The East Central Drug Task Force was organized in 2001 and serves the cities of Bowling Green, Fayette, Glasgow, High Hill, Jonesburg, Louisiana, Mexico, Montgomery City, New Florence, Palmyra, Vandalia and Warrenton, the counties of Audrain, Cooper, Howard, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike Ralls, and Warren, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Anyone having information concerning illegal drug activity is urged to contact the East Central Drug Task Force at 573-473-5801 or Audrain County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS.